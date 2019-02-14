Hastings pensioner ordered to carry out community service after making dishonest pension claim.

A 69 year old man from Hastings made a dishonest claim to Hastings Borough Council about his pensions payments said a magistrates’ court document.

Charles Peltz, of Mann Street, Hastings, appeared at Hastings’ Magistrates Court on January 23 and indicated a plea of guilty to dishonestly making a statement to Hastings Borough Council that he was not receiving payments from a non-state pension, with a view to obtaining a benefit, or other payment.

Scales of justice

The offence took place at Hastings on April 15 last year.

The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work.

