Hastings pupils get hard hitting lesson on the dangers of alcohol

Students at Ark William Parker learnt about the risks associated with underage drinking when they watched ‘Smashed’, a hard-hitting and emotive theatrical production.

The drama tells the story of two 16 year olds, ‘sporty’ Michelle and ‘academic’ Scott, and 17 year old Lee.

Students saw how Michelle and Scott were influenced to skip out of revision and studying to drink in the park with unemployed Lee. Events escalate, with drink and games of truth or dare, resulting in Scott collapsing.

Initially, Lee wants to just leave Scott in the park but they take him home, leave him outside, knock on the door and run away. His Dad says, ‘He’s smashed’!

On waking, Scott feels tired and exhausted; there are photos of him online in a drunken state - raising the question, are these new mates really good friends?

Director of PSHRE Collette Iglinski said, “This engaging performance highlighted issues around underage drinking and how others may influence young people.

“It gave information of how many young people are hospitalised each year due to alcohol misuse.

“Our students were surprised that this exceeds 5000 young people a year.

“The performance also explained the physical, psychological and social effects of alcohol such as hydration, short term memory loss, cirrhosis and crime.

“We would like to thank ‘Smashed’ for their powerful presentation which we hope will help our students have the confidence and knowledge to stand up to peer pressure and understand the facts, causes and risks of alcohol misuse.”

