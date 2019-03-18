Hastings Race for Life 2019 - everything you need to know

A sea of pink will fill Hasting’s Alexandra Park in June when the annual Race for Life gets underway.

With a 5k and 10k version of the fundraiser for Cancer Research UK taking place on June 9 there is plenty to tempt fundraisers - and for the first time men are able to take part!

What is it? Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life is a series of events raising money for research into all 200 types of cancer.

When? The standard 10k and 5k will take part on the morning of June 9.

Where? Alexandra Park, Dordrecht Way, Hastings, TN34 2EL

How much? Adults cost £14.99 while children cost £10. Under 6s can enter for free with no registration needed.

What is the course like? The Hastings route runs along the paths of this beautiful park. The course has a few inclines to challenge you for a great sense of achievement.

How to enter? Visit https://raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org/ to enter.

Where is the meeting point? The meeting point is the entrance of Alexandra Park by the cafe. Aim to arrive one hour before the start time of your race.

How to get to Alexandra Park:

By car - There are a number of carparks a short walk away from Alexandra Park

Train - The nearest railway station is Hastings Stationb which is a short walk away

Hastings Race for Life 2018

Horsham Race for Life - June 2

Hastings Race for Life - June 9

Worthing Race for Life - June 16

Eastbourne Race for Life - June 16

Crawley Race for Life - June 22 and 23

{https://www.brightonandhoveindependent.co.uk/news/brighton-race-for-life-2019-everything-you-need-to-know-1-8854029 |Brighton Race for Life - June 29 and 30}