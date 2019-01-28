Hastings remembers the Holocaust at moving event

People of all ages came together at St Mary in the Castle on Saturday to take part in Hastings Remembers - an annual event to mark Holocaust Day.

The event was organised by Dr Shelley Katz with the support of Hastings Borough Council.

Holocaust Memorial Day at St Mary in the Castle. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-190127-082624001

This year’s service had as its theme ‘Torn from Home’.

The service include the Acromax Performance Group working with Ark Helenswood Academy, the St Richard’s College choir and dancers, and the BISC (Queens University – Canada).

The event was attened by local councillors, MP Amber Rudd and Hastings Mayor Nigel Sinden.

