Hastings' inshore lifeboat (ILB) was called out to the harbour at 6.30pm on Friday (September 3)

They had been alerted by a group of youths, who spotted two swimmers 'in difficulty near the harbour arm'.

The RNLI crew was 'quickly on scene' and recovered the swimmers. They were then handed over to paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service.

"The youths in question on the harbour arm did the right things," a spokesperson for Hastings Lifeboat said on social media.

"If you see someone in trouble, dial 999 and ask for the coastguard

"If safe to do so and nearby, deploy a life buoy.

"These actions potentially changed the outcome for the swimmers."