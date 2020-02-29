Hastings sea search for 'woman in distressed state': police confirm outcome

A large-scale search operation was underway last night off the Hastings coast for a woman reported to be in a distressed state.

Yesterday evening (February 28), Hastings Police said it had received reports of a woman seen in an 'apparently distressed state' on the sea wall at Rock-A-Nore, Hastings, at just before 7pm.

The RNLI were deployed in the search. Stock image

Police were especially concerned due to the rough weather conditions as Storm Jorge arrived in Britain.

She was described by police as being around 40, 5' 6", with shoulder-length dark hair, wearing dark waterproof clothing and ripped red trousers.

Police were joined by the Hastings coastguard and RNLI lifeboat in the search, including the coastguard helicopter, in an effort to find her.

This morning, a Sussex Police spokesman confirmed that the search was eventually stood down as no-one was found.

If you are the woman described by police, or know who she is, report it to police by calling 999 and quoting serial number 1237 of 28/02.