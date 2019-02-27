Hastings sea shanty goup launch debut CD with night of music at Jenny Lind this week.

To celebrate the fourth anniversary of the RX Shantymen’s Thursday night shanty sessions at the Jenny Lind, and in response to public demand, the pub has commissioned a CD - ‘RX Shantymen live at the Jenny Lind’ - which is being launched at a special event at the Jenny on Thursday 28th February starting at 8pm.

There will be a special guest appearance at the launch by Toby Barelli - King Size Slim.

The aim of the CD, recorded over two Thursday sessions in November last year, is to try to capture the unique atmosphere generated at the weekly sessions which continue to attract an enthusiastic audience of locals and visitors.

The RX Shantymen are a popular local group who also perform regularly in Europe and on HMS Victory and HMS Warrior in Portsmouth.

They ‘opened’ for the well-known group ‘Fishermen’s Friends’ last concert in Hastings and were subsequently invited to sing at their local venue in Port Isaac in Cornwall.

