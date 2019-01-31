Hastings shoplifter targeted expensive jackets at Millets

Joel Elmslie, 38, of Berlin Road, Hastings, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing a North Face gilet, worth £140 from Millets in Hastings on November 18 and a jacket, worth £140, from the same store on November 17 last year.

He admitted the offences when he appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on December 19.

Court news. NNL-170524-154443005

The court made a community order with a requirement of 40 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £340 in compensation.

See also: Morrisons to trial 20p paper bags in bid to reduce plastic waste

See also: Snow heading our way in Hastings and Rother with possible disruption ahead