Hastings students celebrate as William Parker holds Awards Evening

Ark William Parker were delighted to host the third annual Academy Awards evening where students past and present were applauded and rewarded for their outstanding efforts and achievements both within the academy and the local community.

Attending the event was Hastings Mayor Nigel Sinden.

The evening began with the winners and their parents receiving a warm welcome; they chatted and enjoyed an excellent buffet whilst a string trio played enchanting music.

See also: Young Hastings area musician tipped for great future after releasing first single

Once everyone was seated, the Head Boy Milo welcomed everyone with an opening speech. This was followed by an overview of the history of Ark William Parker by the Deputy Head Boy; he inspired the audience on the theme of sacrifice and how the William Parker founders contributed to the education of the young people of Hastings.

Vice Principal Claire Bessa said: “This was a wonderful celebration which saw governors, councillors and friends of the academy present prizes, trophies and certificates to over 40 students who have continuously made fine contributions to our academy.

“They received awards which ranged from subject achievements through to special awards for outstanding contributions to the wider school or community life.

“The wider contribution awards were donated by several different organisations that include: The Parish of St John’s Hollington Award for services to charities and the local community; The William Parker Foundation Award for outstanding service to the community; The Outstanding Academic Achievement Award for excellent examination results; The Driver Award for a student who is a great member of the community and The Jacob Woudstra Award for a student who has succeeded against the odds.

“We would like to thank all of our students, parents, guests, staff, sponsors and governors for contributing to this successful and enjoyable evening.”

See also: Man subjected woman to controlling and harmful behaviour

See also: Driver was twice over drink drive limit