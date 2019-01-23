Hastings teen drove car without licence or insurance after taking cannabis

A 17-year-old Hastings youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to driving a car in Hastings on June 15 last year with cannabis in his bloodstream.
He admitted the offence after appearing at Hastings Youth Court in December.
He also pleaded to driving with no licence or insurance.
He was referred to the East Sussex Youth Offender Panel.
