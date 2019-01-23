Hastings teen drove car without licence or insurance after taking cannabis

A 17-year-old Hastings youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to driving a car in Hastings on June 15 last year with cannabis in his bloodstream.

He admitted the offence after appearing at Hastings Youth Court in December.

Court news. NNL-170515-160043001

He also pleaded to driving with no licence or insurance.

He was referred to the East Sussex Youth Offender Panel.

