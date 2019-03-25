Hastings teen stole items worth £32,000 from Bexhill property

Max Holmes, 18, of Anglesea Terrace, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to entering a premises as a trespasser and stealing jewellery, watches, an antique shotgun, ornaments, perfume and cash to the value of £32,415, according to a court document.

The offence took place at Bexhill between September 11 and 12 2017.

Court news. NNL-160706-163936001

He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on April 3.

