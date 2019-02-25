Hastings welcomes TV celebrities who drop in to judge local talent competition

Reality television celebrities from hit shows including Gogglebox, Can’t Pay We’ll Take It Away, Celebrity Big Brother, Storage Hunters UK, Britain’s Got Talent, Flipping Profit and Famous and Fighting Crime, came to Hastings on Wednesday.

SEE ALSO: Invasive plant which can damage property could be getting a stranglehold in Hastings and Rother

The group were hosted by Lord Brett McLean who introduced them to small commercial retail, catering and passenger transport services operating within the Priory Meadow shopping centre and Hastings BID area.

Special guests included BAFTA and NTA award winners Sandra Martin and Sandi Bogle, High Court Enforcement Officer’s Paul Bohill and Delroy Anglin, from celebrity big brother Heavy D, Storage Hunters UK’s Linda Lambert and from Britain’s Got Talent 2015 finalist Paul Manners.

The group also visited East Sussex College Hastings and then took two buses, provided by 247 Transport Solutions Ltd and Stagecoach South East, to Teddy’s where they enjoyed dinner before judging the 10th Anniversary edition of Hastings Has Got Talent which was jointly sponsored by Stagecoach South East and 247 Transport Solutions Ltd.

The winners of the show were dancing duo Anonymouz aka George Button and Erin Freeman.

See also: Driver escapes ban after unknowingly eating chocolate brownie laced with cannabis

See also: Dog which was dangerously out of control at Hastings holiday park ordered to be destroyed