Hastings West Hill Lift fall: NHS staff praised for ‘incredible care’ of seriously injured man

The daughter of a man who fell from Hastings’ West Hill Lift has thanked the emergency services and NHS staff for taking ‘incredible care’ of her father.

The man, named only as Jasper by his daughter, suffered ‘serious head injuries’ after falling a significant height at 11.10pm on Monday, January 7.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to the bottom of the lift in George Street, Hastings, before Jasper – who runs the open mic at the Whistle Trago as well as the ukulele club at St Mary’s – was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital by road ambulance.

Jasper, who is in his 70s, is now in a stable condition.

His daughter, who asked not to be named or for her father’s surname to be included, said: “I would like to say the helicopter ambulance team were absolutely amazing and worked incredibly hard to look after him.

“The Brighton County Hospital doctors and nurses have also been incredible – not only are they obviously very caring for my dad and taking incredible care of him but they are very patient and kind with his family and friends.

“We can’t thank the NHS nurses/doctors and surgeons enough.

“They have been amazing. Their level of care is astounding and the patience they show.”

Jasper’s daughter was also thankful to the people of Hastings for their love and kindness following the incident.

She added: “It is obviously very worrying but I am very heartened by how much love and kindness people have shown and how much community spirit/offers of help the Hastings Old Town community have made – as well as his friends in London and Brighton and all over the world.”

A spokesman for Hastings Borough Council confirmed the West Hill lift was closed at the time of the accident.

They added: “We have investigated, and the person who fell had no apparent reason to be on our property, but we obviously hope he makes a full recovery.”

