Hastings Y-Front Run raises amazing amount for St Michael’s Hospice and is set to return again this year

St Michael’s Hospice would like to thank all the wonderful participants who took part in this year’s Y-front Run in Alexandra Park to support the Hospice.

The colourful annual event sees men wearing pants on the outside of their running gear or even choosing to dress as super heroes or other characters, to take part in a 5k or 10k course.

As well as supporting the hospice, the event raises funds for Cancer Research UK and Prostate Cancer UK.

SEE ALSO: St Leonards driver involved in collision was more than four times over drink drive limit.

Last year’s event added an inflatable obstacle course to add to the fun. It also included a Healthy Living Fair with local groups and companies offering help and advice on staying fit and healthy.

Event organiser Jo Brazier, of New Style Events presented the Hospice with a cheque for an amazing £1,699.85, raised at the main event, which took place in Alexandra Park on September 23, and the junior Y-Front Run held at Silverdale Primary School.

The Y-Fronts Run was first founded by Jo in 2013, a the first male focused campaign event in Hastings.

Laura Sully, Community Fundraiser at St Michael’s Hospice said: “We are truly grateful to Jo, for organising this event every year and choosing us as one of the recipients of money raised. Thank you to everyone who took part and raised such a wonderful amount. Fingers crossed for better weather at this year’s event on Sunday September 22.”

For more about how to put on your own fundraising event in aid of the Hospice, email fundraising@stmichaelshospice.com or visit www.stmichaelshospice.com/fundraising.

See also: Wetherspoons boss coming to Hastings to speak in favour of no deal Brexit.

See also: St Leonards man who had knuckle duster in public avoids jail sentence.