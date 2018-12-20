Battle brain tumour sufferer backs report into impact of disease

A woman who is living with a brain tumour is backing recommendations made in a recently-published report looking into the social and economic impact of the disease.

Grace Latter, 25, from Battle, was diagnosed in 2014 when she was in her third year of studying creative writing and drama at the University of Winchester.

Earlier this year she shared her experiences at the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for brain tumours.

Her experiences, along with those of other young people affected by a brain tumour, have been compiled as part of a report called Brain Tumours: A cost too much to bear? which was published last month.

The report makes a number of recommendations for the Government in order to improve the experiences and outcomes of those living with a brain tumour.

Grace said: “Those of us unlucky enough to develop a brain tumour go through so much and sometimes, getting the tumour out of your head is the least of your worries.

“From my experience, I can confidently say nobody can ever anticipate the enormous impact a brain tumour can have on a person and their life. Not just in the emotional sense either; there are seemingly endless social and economic problems that can stem from a diagnosis too. There’s a whole heap of extra problems you’re suddenly faced with.

“I suddenly had to move back to the family home after three years away.

“I had to be signed off from work several times and had to ask for multiple fit notes from my GP.

“On top of this, I had to travel to various medical centres for consultations and pre-operation tests and mask fittings and received no compensation for any travel expenses. My bank account soon buckled under the pressure and I wasn’t aware of the payments I was entitled to from the government at first, either. Every relationship I had experienced strain and I experienced mental health issues after my operations and treatments.

“I am still having counselling to help me work through it now, nearly five years after my first diagnosis.”

Grace is a Young Ambassador for The Brain Tumour Charity and is helping to raise awareness of the disease. In April this year, she was named Influencer of the Year in the charity’s Celebrating You Awards.

For details, visit www.thebraintumourcharity.org.