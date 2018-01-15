Business offering free facials in bid to help beat ‘smear fear’

A holistic business in Icklesham is doing its bit to encourage women to have a smear test – by offering them a free 30-minute facial.

Following the news the number of women having a cervical smear test is at an all-time low, Natalie Dodd of Naturally Beautiful Holistic Therapies is hoping her treatment offer will give women the nudge they need to book the appointment.

Naturally Beautiful Holistic Therapies treatment room SUS-180115-164634001

Natalie said: “Recent news has shown that cervical smears are at a record low.

“A salon in Liverpool has decided to offer a 30-minute facial for every smear test taken. I was really inspired by this and so I have followed suit and am also offering the same.

“So ladies make that appointment, provide some evidence (either a confirmation letter or a text message) and I will provide you with a voucher for a 30-minute facial.

“I know it’s not the most comfortable or dignified thing, but it only takes five minutes and is so important.”

She added: “I have had lots of lovely comments and positive support and that already, it has prompted five people to make their appointment. This will be an ongoing campaign at my treatment room, so we need to continue to share it.”

Naturally Beautiful Holistic Therapies is based on Laurel Lane, Icklesham, and offers facials, massages, Reiki and nail treatments.

For more information, visit https://www.naturallybeautifulholistic

therapies.com/ or search for Naturally Beautiful Holistic Therapies on Facebook. Natalie can also be contacted on 07858146133.