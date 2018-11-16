Construction work starts on Rye’s Community Day Centre

Construction has started on building the new Community Day Centre in Rye.

Hoarding has been going up around the old ambulance site at the top of Rye Hill.

Set for completion in October 2019, the facility has been designed to the highest eco-standards with its BREEAM excellent rating for energy-saving and green concepts, including ground source heat pumps.

The interior design combines a large communal atrium and cafe, dining facilities, activity areas, therapy rooms and a garden for the use, enjoyment and engagement for all ages.

It also forms an integral part of the Memorial Care Centre designed to provide the maximum number of services in the community to reduce the necessity for admission to the acute hospitals.

This announcement also coincides with the completion of all the legal negotiations with Greensleeves Care to take a 125-year lease to build and operate a 60-bed residential care facility, due for completion in 2020.

The ratio of allocation will be 75 per cent private and 25 per cent community beds. Planning permission has been granted and construction will start in early summer 2019.

When all the development work is complete, the Rye Memorial Care Centre will provide Primary Care from the GP surgery serving its 7,500 patients; Intermediate Care from its in-patient 19-bed Community Hospital; Extra Care from the 55 Units operated by Sanctuary Housing; a 60-bed Residential Care by Greensleeves Care; and Day Care operated by the Rye Winchelsea and District Memorial Hospital Ltd – the charity that owns the freehold of the entire site. Their Trustees have worked patiently over so many years to raise the funds and deliver these opportunities.

Barry Nealon, its chairman, said: “We are delighted that the planning and legal discussions are now complete and our new facilities are starting to come out of the ground.”

Paul Newman, chief executive of Greensleeves Care, said: “Let’s now crack on and deliver outstanding care to the people of Rye and District.”

