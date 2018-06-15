Diabetes group to feature in BBC documentary for NHS70

Battle residents participating in a ground-breaking diabetes prevention programme are set to star in a BBC TV broadcast commemorating the 70th anniversary of the NHS.

The group of 13 local residents, including local Police Community Support Officer, Demetrius Georghiou, were filmed attending their monthly session of the Healthier You: NHS Diabetes Prevention Programme, at the Memorial Hall on Battle High Street.

The BBC filmed for almost three hours, capturing a session around how to identify healthier snack options and decipher food labels.

The footage, to be shown on the evening of June 26 on BBC Two, will form part of a short film to be broadcast during the NHS70 season’s centrepiece live broadcast.

Demetrius, 58, took an active part in the Healthier You session and was interviewed directly about his experience of the NHS Diabetes Prevention Programme.

The father-of-two said: “I was shocked to be told six months ago that my blood test indicated I was in danger of developing Type 2 diabetes. I have an active job and thought I ate healthily but this course has taught me so much about hidden sugars, how to see through advertising and to properly understand labels. I’ve lost a stone and a half in weight and have honestly never felt fitter.

“Once the group began, we all joined in as usual and almost forgot the cameras were there! I was delighted to be interviewed afterwards and share my experiences. If it leads to any viewers of the programme signing up for the diabetes prevention programme and lowering their risk of developing Type 2 diabetes too then I’m happy.”

The programme is delivered on behalf of NHS England by health services provider, Ingeus.

Ingeus health educator Jo Redfearn, who delivers the sessions in Battle, said: “The Battle group are enthusiastic and motivated and have achieved so much in terms of making changes to their lifestyles; they were my natural thought when the BBC and NHS England approached us about filming.”