East Sussex leads the way on use of pacemaker linked to mobile phone app

An East Sussex patient has become the first person in the South of England to receive a permanent pacemaker which can communicate directly with patients’ Android smartphone and tablet.

The pacemaker monitors the patient’s heart rhythm and via the downloaded application on their Android smartphone can communicate with doctors in the hospital. This remote monitoring into patients’ daily living eliminates the need for a dedicated bedside monitor or other remote monitoring hardware.

Professor Nikhil Patel, Consultant Cardiologist who performed the procedure with Dr Richard Veasey, said: “We are delighted to be the first in the South of England to offer this new technology.

“Remote monitoring of abnormal heart rhythm data via the app on the smartphone allows the patient to stay connected with the hospital and will reduce the number of visits to hospital. It is a convenient and safe way of monitoring our patients’ heart rhythm allowing them to continue living their life with the assurance of feeling secure and connected.”

The mobile app includes:

• Transmission history: Provides information about transmissions that have been sent to doctors, as well as confirmation when transmissions are received by doctors.

• Vitals tracking: Allows patients to record weight, blood pressure and heart rate in the app and track these measurements over time.

• Battery longevity: Displays the estimated remaining battery life of patients’ pacemakers.

• Symptom journal: Allows patients to record symptomatic events which can be reviewed with their doctors during clinic visits.

• Education: Offers helpful information about living with a heart device.

• Physical activity: Provides information about patients’ activity levels. The app uses data from heart devices to create daily, weekly and monthly views of activity.