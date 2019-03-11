Hastings hospital launches new diabetic foot clinic

A multidisciplinary diabetic foot clinic has been launched at the Conquest Hospital.

The new unit brings vascular and diabetic doctors and specialist nurses together in one clinic, along with Podiatrists to provide the best possible care for patients with diabetic foot problems.

The multidisciplinary diabetic foot clinic provides those patients deemed at risk of losing a lower limb with a dedicated team of specialists from across the East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust (ESHT).

It will save patients coming for multiple appointments as they will now be seen in one clinic by multiple specialists helping to prevent amputations.

Around 4.7 million people in the UK have diabetes. People with diabetes are more likely to be admitted to hospital than those without and are also at greater risk of complications and infections while in hospital. In particular, disease of the foot remains a major threat to people with diabetes and can result in amputations, the majority of which are said to be potentially preventable.

Bjorn Telgenkamp, consultant vascular surgeon, said: “Diabetic foot care remains a challenging but very important part of helping patients with diabetes.

“In hospital we see the most challenging cases with the potential to end up with an amputation. Our goal at ESHT is to reduce amputation rates for our patients and improve the overall patient experience.

“A key part in achieving this is to work together with all the involved specialities and we are very pleased that this multidisciplinary diabetic foot clinic will provide us with the opportunity to deliver excellent care whilst reducing amputation rates.”

Dr Akalya Sathiskumar, clinical lead for diabetes, said: “Running combined clinics where our multidisciplinary diabetes foot team work alongside our vascular colleagues is an excellent way to improve the care for patients with a diabetic foot ulcer. This initiative will help to avoid delays in getting specialist opinion and treatment. We have been running a similar service at Eastbourne District General Hospital for some time so we now have an equitable service across both acute sites which benefits even more patients in East Sussex.”

Mika Dave, podiatry lead, added: “This new clinic will benefit our diabetic patients in a number of ways. With an agreed joint management plan for each patient our podiatrists, who manage the patient’s care between these clinics, can ensure the highest quality of care resulting in a decrease in amputation rates.”

Matron Silin Cornelius, Conquest outpatient department lead, said: “The outpatient nursing team are proud to support and work alongside this new multidisciplinary team who are making such a difference to improving the care we provide our patients with diabetes. We even celebrated the launch of this clinic with some home-baked foot-shaped biscuits.”

