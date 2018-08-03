Health advice as hot weather returns across Sussex

Temperatures are set to stay high across Sussex over the next few days and the county’s healthcare trust is reminding everyone to stay safe when going outside

Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust says that although most of us welcome the summer sun, people attending events this weekend, in particular outdoor festivals should consider how harmful high temperatures can be to health and guidance published by Public Health England reminds people to:

· Look after yourself, older people and the young – be on the lookout for signs of health related illness, for example heat exhaustion and heatstroke

· Avoid closed spaces to reduce health risks, open the windows and pull down the shades when it is hotter outside. Overheating, can make symptoms worse for people who already have problems with their heart or breathing

· Avoid the heat: stay out of the sun and don’t go out between 11am and 3pm (the hottest part of the day) if you’re vulnerable to the effects of heat

· Stay tuned to the weather forecast, the news on TV or social media, or the Met Office for updates

· Whilst outdoors in the sun, dress appropriately – wear loose, cool clothing and a hat and sunglasses

· Apply sunscreen and protect your skin from exposure to the sun

Plan ahead to make sure you have enough supplies, such as food, water and any medications you need

· Drink plenty of water, avoid excess alcohol, stay hydrated in the heat and carry water when outdoors

Michael Wilson CBE, chief executive at the trust said: “The hot weather conditions can be potentially harmful to health and it is important to remind people to stay safe if they are going outdoors this weekend.

“Please think about the practical steps that you can take to help prevent heat related illness. If you feel unwell, I would encourage you to consider the range of local NHS services available before coming to A&E.

“The heat can be an extra challenge and I would like to thank our teams at SASH for their continued commitment to care and providing a high quality service to keep the patients we treat comfortable during the hot weather.”

