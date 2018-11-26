Incredible work of community NHS staff in Sussex recognised at annual awards ceremony

The incredible work of community NHS staff across Sussex has been recognised at a trust’s annual awards evening.

Hundreds of staff from Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust (SCFT) celebrated a year of achievement at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton.

Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust's award ceremony. OneCall Coastal won the Working in Partnership award

Time To Talk Health, which provides talking therapies to people with chronic lung problems, heart disease, diabetes and other health conditions, won the Making A Difference Award in front of more than 250 colleagues on Thursday November 22.

Other winners included OneCall – a telehealth service that makes sure patients can see nurses and doctors quickly 24 hours a day, reducing hospital admissions across Worthing, Littlehampton and Chichester – which won the Working in Partnership Award.

The Overnight Nursing Service for West Sussex, which provides complex nursing care in people’s homes throughout the night, were recognised as unsung heroes, winning the Chief Executive’s Award.

SCFT, which cares for adults and children in clinics, schools, hospitals, GP surgeries and people’s homes all over Sussex, awarded prizes in 13 categories and recognised 87 members of staff to have reached 20, 30 and 40 years’ service in the NHS.

Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust's award ceremony. The Overnight Nursing Service won the chief executive award

The event, which was hosted by SCFT chair Peter Horn and chief executive Siobhan Melia, brought together teams from across the 5,000-strong workforce.

Following the awards, more than 650 colleagues working in NHS services across Sussex came together for the annual staff ball.

Ms Melia said: “Our awards and ball are important ways of recognising the incredible contribution of our teams. It is important to take the time to say thank you for their hard work and the difference they make to the lives of our patients and their families.

“Congratulations to all of our award winners – I am proud to be part of an organisation that does so much to support our local communities. We have a fantastic team here at SCFT.”

Staff celebrating 20 years' service in the NHS.

The full list of winners:

· Apprentice of the Year – Ellysia Diprose

· Compassionate Care – Jane Musiol

·Inclusive Leader – joint winners Allison Kidgell and the Prosthetic Team

· Making a Difference Award (Individual) – Dawn Fincham

· Making a Difference Award (Team) – Time To Talk Health

· Our Community Way Quality Improvement – Karen Arkle, Vicky Hartley and the Children and Young People’s Continence Team

· Outstanding Newcomer – Ruth Fox

· People’s Choice – Emily Dolbear and Kate Nutt

· Research and Innovation – Dr Diane Sellers

· Volunteer of the Year – Jan Cooper

· Working in Partnership – OneCall Coastal

· Chair’s Award – Rose Farmer

· Chief Executive – Overnight Nursing Service