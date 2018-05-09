Plea to convert cancer patient’s garden into relaxing haven

A Battle woman has appealed to gardeners, landscapers and grafters to help turn her friend’s garden into a relaxing haven for her and her children as she comes to the end of her ten year battle with cancer.

Sarah Lawler’s friend Ann Sandeman, from Hastings, was diagnosed with cancer in August 2007 when she was 14 weeks pregnant with her third child.

Since then, Ann – who has tirelessly fundraised for Macmillan and Cancer Research UK – has undergone eight rounds of chemotherapy in order to spend more time with her children – Hannah, 14, Emma, 11, and Ben, 10.

However, on April 9, 2018, she was told her eighth round was the only chemotherapy left available for her.

Since then, her friends have launched a Crowdfunding campaign to raise £10,000 to help fund and create memories for her and her family.

Sarah – who has been friends with Ann, whom she calls Annie, since they worked at AA Insurance 25 years ago – is now hoping to clear up her garden to provide an area for the family to relax.

She said: “I wanted to do something to help Annie and thought it would be nice to get her garden looking nice and tidy this Sunday (May 13).

“We are appealing for gardeners, landscapers and grafters to help turn Annie’s garden into a relaxing haven for her and her children.

“And if we can beg, borrow, or steal some seating or plants along the way, so much the better.

“It is a bit like DIY SOS but for gardens.”

Sarah has contacted garden centres and volunteers to see if they may be able to help out, but she is now looking for some more help.

She added: “It would be lovely to get some volunteers who know about their gardening and landscaping to help make her garden look nice.

“Annie is not able to do this anymore so I thought there may be people out there willing to help her.”

The project will take place on Sunday (May 13) and anyone who may be able to help has been asked to contact Sarah by calling 07712 789333 or emailing sarah@lawlerdavis.co.uk.

Sarah added: “Annie is struggling to meet her day-to-day bills as a result of all the chemotherapy so we are also raising money to help fund memories for her and her children.”

So far, the campaign has raised £6,800.

If you would like to donate to the Crowdfunding campaign, please visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/amanda-charlesworth?utm_id=107&utm_term=WpVbezMeP