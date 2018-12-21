Recognition for ‘diligent’ East Sussex NHS trust employee

Kelly Tuppen, co-ordinator for TARN (Trauma Audit and Research Network), has been named as the East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust’s Employee of the Month.

Kelly’s diligent work in collecting high quality trauma data has helped the trust improve its position in TARN from poor to excellent.

Nicola James, clinical effectiveness facilitator – Clinical Governance, who nominated Kelly, said: “Kelly has been in post as TARN co-ordinator for 16 months.

“TARN is a mandated national audit for the trust – a ‘must do’, the audit enables us to assess our performance in managing and treating trauma patients. Through the audit we can directly compare our results on a national scale and identify improvements to optimise clinical outcomes.

“Over the past 16 months with great determination and perseverance, Kelly has successfully turned around trust performance (in terms of the number of cases reported to TARN) from 12 per cent (62) in 2016-17, to 95 per cent (492) in 2017-18.

“This is a great achievement not only for Kelly personally, but also for the trust as our TARN data is now much more reliable than in previous years. Through the complex data that Kelly has worked hard to submit, the Conquest is now ranked fourth best in the country in terms of survival outcomes.

“Kelly is now extending her remit to incorporate departments that have not previously submitted data to TARN in order to ensure a more inclusive and thorough data set. Kelly is very proud of how well she has done, but is also very modest about her achievements as she just sees it as her job; a job she is doing extremely well.”

James Flaherty, trauma nurse service coordinator – Emergency Department, who also nominated Kelly, said: “Kelly has brought the trust position from poor to excellent with her diligent work in collecting high quality trauma data.”

Read more:

Moving some specialist NHS services from Hastings’ Conquest Hospital to Eastbourne DGH criticised by council leader

East Sussex leads the way on use of pacemaker linked to mobile phone app

Work underway on new MRI suite at Conquest Hospital