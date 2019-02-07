Rye care home has ‘action plan’ in place after being told to improve

A Rye care home which has been told to improve by health bosses says it is has an ‘action plan’ in place.

The Old Rectory in Stubb Lane, Brede, Rye, which provides care for people with learning disabilities, had a visit from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) on December 27.

The inspection was to follow up on breaches of regulation found in 2017, the CQC report said.

The report, which has since been published, said the home had met the breaches of regulation, however further time was needed to ensure the improvements were continued and sustained.

A spokesman for the care home has since said the home has implemented a ‘comprehensive action plan’ following the ‘requires improvement’ rating.

The spokesman said: “We are pleased that the service has been rated ‘good’ in the ‘is the service safe’, ‘effective’ and ‘caring’ assessment categories.

“The CQC gave a lot of praise about the care and support we offer. For instance, staff were described as being ‘kind and caring’ and treating residents with ‘kindness, compassion and understanding’.

“However, we know improvements need to be made in some areas, and we are therefore implementing a comprehensive action plan, and remain in close contact with stakeholders to inform them of progress.”

The last CQC inspection found medicines at the home were not always managed safely and risks were not being managed. At this inspection, the CQC found the home had taken steps to improve people’s safety.

The report said people did not always receive personalised care that responded to their social needs.

It added: “This inspection found that whilst improvements had been made there was still further work to be done to ensure that everyone received consistent meaningful person-centred activities.”

People at the care home were found to be safe and protected from avoidable harm, the CQC report said. Legal requirements were also being met.

The care home was praised for its care, treatment and support, which ‘achieved good outcomes and promoted a good quality of life, based on best available evidence’.

The report also said people continued to be supported and treated with dignity and respect – and involved as partners in their care.