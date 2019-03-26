Rye salon offering specialist care for cancer patients

People affected by cancer and other serious illnesses can now access specialist complementary treatments at The Rye Retreat.

The “Safe Hands” programme offers gentle relaxing treatments to complement ongoing medical care or recovery. Accredited by The Sara Lee Trust, The Rye Retreat’s team of therapists are fully trained in the systems and anatomy of the human body, allowing them to even work with people who are undergoing chemotherapy or radiotherapy, or who have had recent surgery.

Jenny Webb, marketing manager at The Rye Retreat said: “A few of our clients are undergoing treatment for serious illnesses, or are carers, and it is lovely to be able to offer them the safety of being in a familiar place for therapies and to not feel medicalised.”

The Rye Retreat, in Cinque Ports Street, was also the main partner for The Sara Lee Trust’s Therapy Month for the second year running. Having raised a phenomenal £4,616 over the last year through various fundraising activities and events, The Rye Retreat is running a special offer for those wanting to support The Sara Lee Trust during March. Throughout the month, customers can add a file and polish to any existing booking, in exchange for a minimum £10 donation to The Sara Lee Trust.

The Rye Retreat continues to be a valued partner of The Sara Lee Trust in supporting people across Hastings and Rother who are affected by cancer and other life threatening illnesses.

Services manager Kerry Evans said: “We at The Sara Lee Trust are so grateful for all of the commitments The Rye Retreat makes to people affected by cancer and other serious illnesses; whether that is through fundraising on behalf of the trust or by committing to making their business friendlier to those in need.”

Even more fundraising events are planned in the upcoming months, including a fairy wonderland event at the home of owner Jenny Sperring.

The Sara Lee Trust launched Therapy Month to help fund essential care and to raise awareness of how counselling and therapy can improve lives by having a positive impact on health and well-being. Every £100 raised supports another local person who is affected by cancer and other life threatening illnesses. For more information go to www.saraleetrust.org.

