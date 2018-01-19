Store recalls some pulled pork products due to salmonella fears

Pulled pork products are being recalled by a store following the discovery that they may contain salmonella.

The Food Standards Agency says that James Hall is recalling SPAR BBQ Pulled Pork and Woodland BBQ Pulled Pork. Both products have been sold at SPAR stores.

Spar say: “Routine testing has identified the possible presence of Salmonella in a small number of packs of the above products.

“As a precautionary measure, we are asking all customers who have bought this product not to use it, and to return it to their nearest SPAR store, where they will receive a full refund.

“No other products or date codes are affected by this issue, and we apologise for the inconvenience this has caused.”

The product details are:

Product: SPAR BBQ Pulled Pork 2 for £3.50

Pack size: 110g

‘Use by’ date: Up to and including 25 January 2018

Product code: 413151

Product: Woodland BBQ Pulled Pork 2 for £3.50

Pack size: 110g

‘Use by’ date: Up to and including 25 January 2018

Product code: 561092

No other James Hall products are known to be affected.

Symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.

Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling these products.