Among the GP Patient Survey satisfaction categories was 'Experience of making an appointment'. These are the Hastings surgeries (ranked by the percentage of respondents to the NHS survey) who were satisfied with the experience of making an appointment at the respective GP surgeries.

1. Hasting Medical Practice & Walk In Centre Station Plaza Health Centre, Station Approach, Hastings, East Sussex, TN34 1BA. 44.4 per cent of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.

2. Sidley Medical Practice 44 Turkey Road, Bexhill-On-Sea, East Sussex, TN39 5HE. 45.6 per cent of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.

3. Warrior Square Surgery Marlborough House, 19-21 Warrior Square, St Leonards On Sea, Hastings, East Sussex, TN37 6BG. 49.3 per cent of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.

4. The Station Practice Station Plaza Health Centre, Station Approach, Hastings, East Sussex, TN34 1BA. 50.7 per cent of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.

