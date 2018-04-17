Warm weather brings ‘high’ pollen count and problems for Sussex hay fever sufferers this week

There is a ‘high’ pollen warning for Sussex this week, according to Met Office forecasts.

Temperatures are due to stay warm, 20c and above, throughout this week, but with the sunshine comes problems for hay fever sufferers.

The Met Office is forecasting a ‘High’ pollen forecast from today to Saturday.

One in five people in the UK suffer from hay fever, with different pollens setting off symptoms in individual sufferers.

Drinking alcohol can make your symptoms worse as it contains histamine, the chemical that sets off allergy symptoms in the body.

One in five people in the UK suffer from hay fever and 95 per cent of those sufferers are allergic to grass pollen rather than tree or weed pollen.

The pollen count season is normally March to August.

However, it can start as early as January and end as late as November.

The pollen season separates into three main sections:

*Tree pollen – late March to mid-May

*Grass pollen – mid-May to July.

*Weed pollen – end of June to September