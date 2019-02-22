Morning sun over Bexhill

Here are some of the fantastic photos you've sent us this week....

Beautiful photos from all over 1066 Country

You can send your pictures to us at hastings.observer@jpimedia.co.uk, bexhill.observer@jpimedia.co.uk, or rye.battle@jpimedia.co.uk

 Please ensure ensure photographs are landscape orientation, clear, in focus, a minimum of 750KB in size, and that you have permission for them to be published by us.

This picture was taken on misty sunrise over Ninfield

1. Ninfield sunset

This picture was taken on misty sunrise over Ninfield
Mick Brackpool
ugc
Buy a Photo
Low tide this afternoon, sun as bright as a spaceship launch

2. Far out sky

Low tide this afternoon, sun as bright as a spaceship launch
Christina Martin
ugc
Buy a Photo
This is a view towards Little Park Farm from Caldbec Hill, Battle.

3. Early Morning Dog Walk

This is a view towards Little Park Farm from Caldbec Hill, Battle.
Christopher O'Brien.
ugc
Buy a Photo
Sunrise over Ickelsham taken Saturday 16th Feb at 7am

4. Sunrise over Icklesham

Sunrise over Ickelsham taken Saturday 16th Feb at 7am
Louise Standen
ugc
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4