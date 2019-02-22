Here are some of the fantastic photos you've sent us this week....
Beautiful photos from all over 1066 Country
You can send your pictures to us at hastings.observer@jpimedia.co.uk, bexhill.observer@jpimedia.co.uk, or rye.battle@jpimedia.co.uk
Please ensure ensure photographs are landscape orientation, clear, in focus, a minimum of 750KB in size, and that you have permission for them to be published by us.
1. Ninfield sunset
This picture was taken on misty sunrise over Ninfield
Mick Brackpool
2. Far out sky
Low tide this afternoon, sun as bright as a spaceship launch
Christina Martin
3. Early Morning Dog Walk
This is a view towards Little Park Farm from Caldbec Hill, Battle.
Christopher O'Brien.
4. Sunrise over Icklesham
Sunrise over Ickelsham taken Saturday 16th Feb at 7am
Louise Standen
