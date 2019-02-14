Rain on the way

Here's a gallery of some great photographs we've received this week

Readers have been busy sending their photographs in. Here's a selection - which is your favourite?

You can send your pictures to us at hastings.observer@jpimedia.co.uk, bexhill.observer@jpimedia.co.uk, or rye.battle@jpimedia.co.uk

Please ensure ensure photographs are landscape orientation, clear, in focus, a minimum of 750KB in size, and that you have permission for them to be published by us.

Mackerel sky at Marina

1. Mackerel over the sea

Jacqueline Doyle
Hastings Lifeboat battling the stormy seas on Saturday afternoon after being called out to a Kayaker.

2. Hastings Lifeboat

Brian Bailey
Whydown on Sunday afternoon.

3. Busy sky

Sharon GlamMa
Bexhill sunrise

4. Sunrise over Bexhill

Christina Martin
