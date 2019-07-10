Heritage awards for excellence in architecture and conservation across Sussex

The 2019 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards were announced on Wednesday (July 3) at Pangdean Old Barn, Pyecombe with a record number of award winners and highly commended projects.

This year was the 21st anniversary of the awards scheme and saw 98 entries, with 27 award winners including four building craft awards and 32 highly commended projects. The awards are designed to highlight excellence in architecture and conservation work in Sussex, representing the highest quality new build, conservation and rejuvenation projects.

Mid Sussex award winner - James Minett from Belmont Design in Haywards Heath achieved a commendation for Curls Courtyard in Ripe, a modern house to replace an old agricultural 'atcost' barn, bordering a conservation area. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Brighton award winner - Volk's Electric Railway, Aquarium Station and Visitor Centre Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Lewes and surrounding areas winner - St Peter's Church, West Firle (submitted by J H Payne & Sons, Hailsham) ' a Grade I listed building dating back to 10th-century which saw an extension for visitor facilities Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Midhurst area winner - The White Horse Inn in Sutton received an award in the commercial category. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more