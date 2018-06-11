Hit-and-run driver sought after collision near Sedlescombe

A motorcyclist was injured following a hit-and-run collision.

The incident happened on the B2244 Beech Farm Road, Cripps Corner, close to its junction with Compasses Lane on June 6 at 3.25pm.

The motorcyclist, heading south towards Sedlescombe, was struck by a car travelling in the same direction which failed to stop, police added.

A 29-year-old man from St Leonards, riding a 125cc Lifan motorcycle, sustained serious hand injuries and grazing. The car involved was a dark blue or black vehicle, police said.

PC Becky Knight, of the East Sussex roads policing unit, said: “I’m appealing for the driver of that vehicle, anyone who saw what happened or who may have relevant dash-cam footage, to come forward.”

Police can be contacted by phoning 101, quoting serial 850 of 6/06.