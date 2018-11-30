HM Courts Service: Results list for October 5 - October 10 2018

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for October 5 - October 10.

October 5:

Jasper Smith, 61, of Dunton Green, Kent, pleaded guilty to driving a Lexus vehicle on Bohemia Road, St Leonards, on September 2, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 40 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance or MOT on the same date. The court made a community order and fined him £300. He was banned from driving for 46 months.

Jacob Stanley, 19, of Udimore Road, Rye, indicated a plea of guilty to entering a property, in Udimore Road, Rye, on August 28 and stealing car keys and bank cards. He also indicated pleas of guilty to driving a black Mazda dangerously on Combe Valley Way, Hastings, on the same date, and driving the same vehicle at Elva Way, Bexhill, without insurance. He indicated pleas of guilty to fraud, by dishonestly using a bank card at Tesco, Ashford, on August 28 and to unlawfully taking a vehicle, which was then damaged in an accident at Rye on the same date. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing.

October 8:

Andrew Jameson, 38, of London Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to stealing items from Co-op, St Leonards, on October 6, worth £42,92. He also pleaded guilty to assault by beating at St Leonards on the same date. Magistrates made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and ordered him to pay £50 compensation.

October 9:

Amy Kehoe, 28, of Charles Road, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing four bottles of Smirnoff vodka, worth £72, from Sainsburys at St Leonards, on July 6. She also indicated pleas of guilty to stealing Red Bull drinks and washing gels, worth £155 from Tesco at St Leonards, on May 12 and to stealing a litre bottle of Jack Daniels, worth £28, from Sainsbury’s St Leonards, on June 2. She was given an 18 month conditional discharge.

October 10:

Connor Childs, 23, of Main Road, Icklesham, pleaded guilty to causing £1,030 damage to a fence belonging to Network Rail. The offence took place at St Leonards on April 3. He was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £1,030 in compensation.

Charles Cordell, 24, of White Road, Hastings, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing a BMX bike from Hastings between April 30 and May 1. He also indicated a plea of guilty to entering a flat at White Rock, Hastings, as a trespasser, on June 6 and stealing items worth £64. The court made a community order with a requirement of 40 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £346 compensation.

Ashley Flood, 28, of The Woodlands, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Fiesta van on Cambridge Gardens, Hastings, on September 28, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 57 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £530 and banned from driving for 16 months.

Gary Goodsell, 30, of Merrimede Close, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a blood specimen for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place on September 22. He also pleaded guilty to driving a Volkswagen Golf on Bexhill Road, St Leonards, on the same date, with no licence or insurance. He was fined a total of £280 and banned from driving for 16 months.

Jamie Loosley, 43, of Milward Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on the A21 at Hastings, on September 20, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 47 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £588 and banned from driving for 14 months.