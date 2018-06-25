How long will the heatwave last in Sussex?

With the temperature set to hit 29degC today in parts of Sussex and getting hotter for the rest of the week, the question is, how long will the heatwave last?

The Met Office says that warm and sunny weather will continue to dominate certainly until this time next week.

And the outlook for the start of July is little change.

Plus, in their long range forecast until July 23, the Met Office says: “The most likely scenario is that we will see a good deal of dry and settled weather across many parts of the UK with very warm temperatures likely at times.”

The UV index will continue to peak at the very rare very high level eight at around 1pm on most days and the pollen levels remain at very high.

