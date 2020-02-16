Huge sea search off Sussex coast after woman enters water during Storm Dennis

Emergency services carried out a huge sea search amid ‘storm force 10’ conditions in the early hours of this morning (February 16) in East Sussex.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said the search was launched at 2.45am, after reports of a woman, believed to be in her early 20s, entering the water opposite King’s Road in Brighton. So far, she has not been found, police said, despite an extensive search both in the sea and on land. Officers were joined by the Coastguard, ambulance service and Brighton beach patrol. The spokesman said the incident is being treated as ‘unexplained but not suspicious’. In a tweet, the Shoreham Lifeboat said the search took place in ‘storm force 10’ conditions for nearly three hours, but nothing was found.

