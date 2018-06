Hundreds of women from across Hastings and Rother donned pink to take part in the Race for Life run in Alexandra Park on Sunday.

Cancer Research UK’s Race For Life is a series of women-only events raising money for research into all 200 types of cancer.

Race for Life in Alexandra Park, Hastings. Photo by Frank Copper. SUS-181106-074346001

The 10k race followed a scenic route through the park and started with a fun warm-up. Those taking part enjoyed sunny weather.

There was also a sperate race for children.

Pictures by Frank Copper.