Hurst Green blaze: house fire which left one in hospital was ‘accidental’

A house fire which broke out in Hurst Green and left a person needing hospital treatment is being treated as accidental, the fire service confirmed.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at a three-storey house in Station Road at 4.18pm on Thursday (March 7).

Hurst Green fire. Picture from Jamie Smith's video

On Monday (March 11), East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) confirmed the incident was accidental.

A spokesman said they are waiting on the results of a fire investigation to establish the cause of the fire.

Crews from Heathfield, Hastings, Battle and Bexhill, together with Kent Fire and Rescue were all called to attend the scene.

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “I can confirm one ambulance crew attended the scene and one patient was assessed and treated for smoke inhalation before being taken to Conquest Hospital in Hastings.”

A spokesman for ESFRS said firefighters used six breathing apparatus and three hose reel jets to extinguish the fire on the ground floor of a three-storey building.

Firefighters are still on scene cutting away and dampening down, ESFRS added.

A video from the scene, shared on Twitter, showed firefighters tackling flames coming from the front of a residential property.

The A265 was closed and there was very slow traffic due to the fire, according to reports.

Traffic reports said vehicles were not able to pass between A21 London Road and Great Oak.

Video supplied by Jamie Smith.

