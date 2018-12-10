I love Amber Rudd says Michael Gove

Environment Secretary Michael Gove declared his admiration for Hastings and Rye MP Amber Rudd this morning when he told an interviewer: “I love Amber - I think she’s great”.

Mr Gove was being interviewed on the Radio 4 This Morning programme ahead of the crucial Government vote on Brexit this Tuesday, where he confirmed: “The vote is going ahead.”

He was asked about a possible Conservative party leadership election should things go badly for Prime Minister Theresa May. He said it was unlikely he was get the backing to stand as leader.

Asked what he thought about Amber Rudd as being in the running, he replied: “I love Amber -I think she’s great, but I don’t see this as being the time for a leadership race.”

