In-patient celebrates son’s wedding at hospice in a touching ceremony

Angela Hughes, from Rye, an in-patient at St Michael’s Hospice, witnessed her son Daniel and his partner Samuel’s blessing, ahead of their wedding in August.

Daniel said: “When Mum came into the Hospice, she spoke to Antonia Berelson, one of the staff nurses on the Holly Ward, about writing a speech, which could be read out at my forthcoming wedding in August. Unfortunately, it became clear all too soon that Mum wouldn’t be well enough and knowing this Antonia came up with the most amazing idea. She suggested we had a blessing at the Hospice, so my Mum could be there too.

“Mum was absolutely over the moon, she wanted to be at our wedding more than anything, so having the blessing meant she could be part of our very special day.

“We were amazed at how everyone came together to make the day possible. Sarah, the Hospice Spiritual Support Lead prepared a beautiful service, with the most perfect readings and poems.

“Arthur, a volunteer at the Hospice, created beautiful floral arrangements and button holes, while the nurses and Voluntary Services team provided balloons, Prosecco and even a wedding cake. I just can’t believe everyone gave us so much of their time and energy when they didn’t even know Mum before she came to the Hospice.

“Samuel’s parents travelled from Cornwall to be at the blessing, with just one days’ notice, and were invited to stay in the Hospice family room, which was beautiful. The nurses and the Hospice are amazing; it gives comfort to know Mum was being cared for in such a relaxed and tranquil environment.

“Since Mum arrived at the Hospice we’ve been making the most of every minute. You hear how wonderful hospices are, but until you’re here, it’s hard to understand just how wonderful they are.

“Having the blessing at the Hospice has brought my family together in so many ways, having everyone here together has meant so much to us all, but most importantly so much to Mum.”

St Michael’s Hospice Head of Marketing, Bruni Llovet, said: “We are so proud of all our staff and volunteers at the Hospice and the way they care for each and every patient, their families and friends.”

Sadly Angela died at the Hospice shortly after the blessing.

