It’s pantomine time across Sussex

It’s pantomine time, oh yes it is, across Sussex as audiences flock to theatres around the area for that traditional festive treat.

Here we round up all the best of what is happening across the two counties.

Worthing Pavilion Theatre

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will be brought to life by an amazing cast including The One and Only Chesney Hawkes as the Prince, loveable CBeebies Swashbuckle double act Cook and Line – Joseph Elliott and Richard David-Caine. The fantastic songs of panto will be sung by X-Factor’s Cassie Compton as Snow White and Niki Evans as the Wicked Queen. (December 1 2017 until January 1 2018)

Tickets: 01903 206206 or worthingtheatres.co.uk

The Capitol Theatre, Horsham

CBBC star Olly Pike in the lead role in this year’s offering Jack and the Beanstalk.

James Fletcher, best known as troubled teenager Dylan in Hollyoaks, will join Olly onstage this year as Jack’s brother, Simple Simon. (December 8 2017 to December 31 2017)

Tickets: 01403 750220 or thecapitolhorsham.com.

The Hawth, Crawley

Interest in this year’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is hardly surprising as it will star one of Britain’s favourite TV personalities Stephen Mulhern as Billy. Snow White will also see the welcome return to The Hawth of Michael J Batchelor who wowed audiences last year as Mrs Smee in Peter Pan and previous to that as Nurse Nellie in Sleeping Beauty. (December 8 2017 until January 7 2018)

Tickets: 01293 553636 or hawth.co.uk

Alexandra Theatre, Bognor Regis

A Far Eastern adventure as we travel to Peking for a spectacular pantomime production of Aladdin. A magical journey of fun, mayhem, love, villainy and mystery. With stunning scenery, outrageous costumes and fabulous cast, this promises to be the perfect festive treat for both young and old.

Featuring renowned dame Christopher Marlowe as Widow Twankey and Comedy Duo Mirren and Lemetti. (December 12 2017 until January 2 2018)

Tickets: 01243 861010 or alexandratheatre.co.uk

Chichester Festival Theatre

Okay, not strictly a pantomine but the CFT is handing over to the Chichester Festival Youth Theatre who are bringing their own twist to Beauty and the Beast.

You may think you know the story but director Dale Rooks has a few surprises in store in this brand new version adapted from the original fairy tale.

It’s a tale of magic, compassion and love, full of enchanting characters, marvellous musical numbers and some deliciously scary moments, guaranteed to delight the whole family. (December 16 2017 until December 31 2017)

Tickets: 01243 781312 or cft.org.uk

Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne

Dick Whittington And His Cat will having you booing, hissing, cheering and dancing in the aisles this Christmas which a cast which includes former Eastenders actor Todd Carty who is playing King Rat - a role he has taken three times before.

The show also sees the return of Eastbourne theatre stalwarts Martyn Knight as Sarah the Cook and Eastbourne’s own Tucker as Idle Jack. The duo have delighted audiences since 2012 and the demand from panto-goer’s to see them return has been great. (December 8 2017 until January 14 2018)

Tickets: 01323 412000 or eastbournetheatres.co.uk

Royal Hippodrome Theatre, Eastbourne

Families can lose themselves in the joy of the latest production from Big Wooden Horse, which is The Night Before Christmas.

Emily stares out of the window, hugs her teddy and waits excitedly for the morning, while in the corner a little mouse called Eddie can’t understand why only humans are allowed to get presents. So he sets off in search of Father Christmas to find out for himself. Along the way he dodges the family cat, gets directions from a cowardly robot and is given some unexpected advice from the magical fairy on top of the tree. Will Eddie get an answer? Will Emily get her wish? And what is that funny-shaped present sitting under the tree? (December 18 2017 to December 24 2017)

Tickets: 01323 802020 or royalhippodrome.com

White Rock Theatre Hastings

It’s fair to say there’s been mixed reaction to X Factor finalist Honey G appearing in this year’s pantomime Sleeping Beauty - but everyone has been talking about it.

The White Rock has also announced that local favourite Ben Watson will be back for his sixth consecutive Hastings appearance in this year’s production.

Joining him as his mother, Dame Maris Piper is West End and Radio star Tim McArthur who recently celebrated his 20th year in the entertainment industry.

Acting credits include Assassins (The Pleasance) as well as Honey G as Fairy G. (December 15 2017 until December 31 2017)

Tickets: 01424 462288 or whiterocktheatre.org.uk

Rye Creative Centre Theatre

Professional panto is coming to Rye for the first time ever this year with a lavish production of Jack and the Beanstalk.

Though the cast is professional the panto is packed with fun local references and characters including Winchelsea Will, The Maids of Iden, The Ogre of Brede, Fairy Nuff and Romney the Lamb. (December 9 2017 until December 27 2017)

Tickets are available from Grammar School Records, the ARRCC shop and Rye Heritage Centre in Rye or by calling 01797 229797.