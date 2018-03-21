It’s snow joke - spring has sprung at Crowhurst show

As temperatures plummeted and snow fell yet again in the local area last Saturday, spring had definitely sprung at the Crowhurst and District Horticultural Society’s Spring Flower Show.

Crowhurst village hall was filled with a magnificent array of stunning blooms, arts and crafts and cookery, depicting the talents of local residents of all ages.

Crowhurst and District Horticultural Society’s Chair, Mary Boorman says the event was a hit despite the unseasonable weather. “The snow came down just as the society’s ‘spring’ flower show was being held,” she said. “But the show went on and was a very pretty and happy show with several entries and visitors.

“Unfortunately, daffodils on display were rather sparse but we were so pleased with all the entries we received across the board, which included other flowers, foliage, floral displays, plants. craft items, cookery, photography, local WI entries and children’s. These included such lovely displays by Playgroup, Brownies, the Primary School and Cubs’ groups.”

In addition to perusing the show, visitors also enjoyed delicious cake made and donated by local ladies, providing fine refreshments for a snowy afternoon.

Mary added: “A huge ‘thank you’ to those who entered the show against all odds, the lovely judges and all the visitors who came a long to make the afternoon a great success. “The only part that was a bit sad was that David who was set to visit from Brighton to display his beautiful wildlife photography was unable to travel due to the weather. We are planning to have David with us at a future show as they are such beautiful prints.

“We have a quiet time just now as gardeners get ready to grow on their produce-if the weather improves! We will have our Plant Sale at the village market on May 5, so please come along.”

For more details on events visit the website at: www.crowhursthorticultural.org.uk