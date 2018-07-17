Jo Brand and Andy Robinson see important work at therapy centre

Comedian, writer, actress and Patron of The Sara Lee Trust, Jo Brand, joined comedian Andy Robinson in a visit to the charity’s recently opened Therapy Centre in Sidley, Bexhill.

Over tea and cakes Jo and Andy discussed first-hand with Trust service users and team members the impact that the care provided by the charity has on the lives of people affected by cancer and other life threatening illnesses in the Hastings and Rother area through the provision, free of charge, of psychological and counselling support, creative and complementary therapies, and therapeutic group activities.

Lead therapist for the Trust, Kerry Evans said: “We know that Jo and Andy are in great demand and we are very grateful to them for taking time out of their busy schedules to visit our new centre.

“Jo has been a Patron of the Trust for a number of years and her support helps highlight the importance of psychological care and therapy support for people at critical times of crisis and need.

“Jo has seen for herself the important work the Trust is doing in an area that has amongst the highest levels of need in the country.”

The Sara Lee Centre, Sidley provides a calm oasis where people affected by cancer and other life threatening illnesses can access a range of free services including counselling, complementary therapies, yoga and other classes and support groups.

For more information about The Sara Lee Trust, visit the website at: www.saraleetrust.org