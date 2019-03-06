Join Hastings women on the march this Sunday to celebrate International Women’s Day

Join Women’s Voice on Sunday 10 March for a lively walk along the seafront to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Women will meet outside the pier at 1pm and process to Azur on the Marina for an afternoon of entertainment, activities and discussion.

They include singing, discussions, a spoken word performance, poetry and presentations. Women will also be invited to contribute to the Hands of Friendship Quilt.

Women’s Voice will also be launching a brand new project, Finding Our Voices, that will be running throughout the year, and which is aimed at women of all ages.

Describing the project, Ann Kramer of Women’s Voice said: “We are delighted to have been awarded funding by the Tampon Tax Fund via the Sussex Community Foundation, to run Finding Our Voices, with the eventual aim of setting up a women’s peer support network.

“The project will include health and wellbeing activities, hands-on creative workshops, cooking workshops and a range of other events designed to enable women to acquire new skills and confidence.

“To make sure the project meets women’s needs and interests, we will be inviting women to put forward their own suggestions to help shape it.

“We will also be inviting women to sign up to the project and will be running two taster sessions during the afternoon.’

Following Sunday’s procession doors open at Azur at 1.45pm and events begins at 2pm.

Children are welcome and tea, coffee and biscuits will be provided. The afternoon is free.

For more information please contact: womensvoice@yahoo.com or Rossana on rossanawomensvoice@gmail.com.

International Women’s Day takes place on Friday March 8 and dates back to New York in 1909, becoming a recognised annual event the following year.

The theme for 2019 is Balance for Better, with the aim of creating a more balanced world; celebrate women’s achievements and raise awareness of bias.

For more information on International Women’s Day visit: www.internationalwomensday.com.

