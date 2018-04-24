Join the fun at May Day Fair

Bexhill Old Town’s annual May Day Fair takes place at Barrack Hall Park on Bank Holiday Monday (May 7), 11-4pm.

This will be the thirteenth May Day Fair organised by local charity, Bexhill Old Town Preservation Society and events manager Ann Corbin says there’s lots to see and do for all ages. “The event is a fun and free family day out,” she said.

“The crowning of the May Queen, her two princesses and Chimney Sweep by the Mayor is the highlight of the day.

“Being a member of the May Queen’s court is a great way for local 7-11 year olds to get involved in the life of the Old Town, including being part of the Carnival parade helping Father Christmas and his reindeer when they visit Bexhill in December. This year’s Court has been selected and will be announced at the event.”

Traditional Maypole dancing from King Offa Dancers will be at the centre of the event, along with drumming from the Stix Drummers. Local favourites ESSPA and the Hooe Village Band will provide musical entertainment, and there will be lots of fun and games, including Punch and Judy, Bosco the Clown’s bubbles and circus skills workshops, a climbing wall, vintage fairground, donkey rides, target football, gyroscope, coconut shy, bloodhounds, and more!

Ann said: “To join the fun, come along to the Old Town on Bank Holiday Monday and follow the bunting along the High Street to Barrack Hall Park.

“Refreshments available at the event include a barbeque, beer tent, cream teas, and ice creams or why not bring a picnic and settle in for the day!”

The Society is appealing for volunteers. Anyone who would like to support the running of the May Day event, or for more information, email: admin@botps.org.uk or call 01424 732642.