Crowhurst & District Horticultural Society is appealing for donations to it’s Jumble Sale, which will be held at Crowhurst Village Hall on Saturday, January 20, 9.30am.

The Jumble Sale raises funds to help support the society’s shows and village fair. So clear out your drawers and either deliver donations to the village hall on January 20 around 8am, or call Alan on 07870525441 to arrange collection. Left over jumble is donated to local charities.