Just how safe is 5G network?

From: Mark Taylor,‘SayNoTo5G’, PO Box 13199, London SW6 6ZU

The UK government is holding an under-publicised consultation on the Electronic Communications Code (EECC).

This is on the conditions for a more rapid adoption of 5G mobile communications technology, the first wave of which was launched recently.

The advice MPs have received is that the technology is safe for mass use, but this is yet to be proven. The guidance only covers limited heating effects.

A planned wave of 5G will use very high frequency pulsed radiation (‘MMW’).

Safeguards on other ionising radiation suggest that this should not be trialled in public places such as near schools or via antennae on lamp posts outside our homes.

Over 200 scientists have called for a halt on expansion until it can be proved safe. The authorities should concentrate on safer alternatives such as wired broadband and Light-Fi.

For more on the consultation, visit www.saynoto5g.uk/eecc. You can respond until 10 Sept via EECC@culture.gov.uk,