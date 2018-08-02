‘Kind-hearted’ and ‘unique’ aspiring gaming artist took his own life, aged 22

A 22-year-old aspiring gaming artist from Rye took his own life, an inquest heard today (Thursday).

Family of Charles Harris described him as ‘kind-hearted’, ‘unique’, and ‘bright’, but said at the hearing in Eastbourne town hall that he often did not feel he fitted in.

The inquest heard the student, of Market Street, died after falling from Beachy Head on January 25.

In a letter read at the inquest, his father Mark Harris said, “He was kind-hearted and had a marvellous dry sense of humour.

“He loved playing endless computer games and loved good food.”

Charles did not say his first word until he was four, his father said, and struggled with education in his early years.

“Fortunately he was bright and able to cope and we are proud to say he did well in his GCSEs,” said Mr Harris.

His son had been studying art at Norwich with the dream of becoming a concept artist in the gaming industry – but dropped out after a year.

He later went to Falmouth University, but left after one term, the inquest heard.

Mr Harris said, “He became unhappy with repeat failure. He said he found life a struggle, he felt different to others, he felt alone. He preferred his own company.

“He felt awkward and felt a failure. For his family and friends he was never a failure. His uniqueness made him special.”

The inquest also heard from Charles’ GP Dr M Kondagari who said he had been suffering from depression since the age of 16.

The doctor said, “I’m very sorry to hear about this young 22-year-old who passed away in such tragic circumstances.”

Charles’ body was found by the coastguard at around 2pm on January 25 this year after chaplains raised the alarm from finding a lone jacket with a single train ticket from Rye, the inquest heard.

Coroner Fiona King concluded he had died by suicide.

