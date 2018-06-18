Kind hearted Cassidy parts with her long hair for chidren’s charity

Cassidy Oliver, from Hastings, has collected a hair-raising amount of money after donating her lustrous locks to a children’s charity.

The eight-year-old was inspired to donate her tresses to charity after seeing a television programme about the Little Princess Trust.

The charity provides free real hair wigs to children that have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other illnesses.

Cassidy has never had her mane cut before and after plaiting her long hair, the stylist took the scissors and chopped 13 inches off - to be made into a wig - leaving Cassidy with a beautiful new style and the charity more than £1,200 better off.

Cassidy’s Dad, Shane Oliver, said: “I’m so proud of my daughter.

“It was all her idea and there was no discouraging her from undertaking this charity challenge.

“ She knew that she wanted to help other children and by fundraising for the cut, she knew she was making even more of a difference.”

Steve Pickering, MD of Sussex Beds, commented: “Shane is one of our delivery drivers and is a key part of the Sussex Beds team.

“When we heard what Cassidy was selflessly doing we had to support her and topped up her fundraising by £250. Well done Cassidy - we all love your new style!”

The Little Princess Trust charity was established in 2006 by the parents of Hannah Tarplee, who sadly died, aged five, after being diagnosed with having a Wilms tumour.

Since its inception, the charity has now helped thousands of children working with suppliers throughout the UK and Ireland beautiful, real hair wigs. The charity gave away 1,000 free wigs to sick children last year.

The charity has recently teamed up with CCLG (Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group) to extend its mission to include, when funds allow, the provision of financial assistance for research into the causes of childhood cancers and into minimising the effects of chemotherapy in children.

Earlier this year the Duchess of Cambridge donated some of her hair to the charity.

Visit www.littleprincesses.org.uk.

