Kylie Minogue 'can't wait' to headline Brighton Pride

Brighton Pride confirmed this morning (February 5) that Kylie Minogue will headline its festival in Preston Park.

The LGBTQ icon will take to the stage on Saturday night (August 3) at the Pride Festival.

Last year's event was headlined by Britney Spears.

The star, famous for hits such as 'Better The Devil You Know' and 'Can't Get You Out Of My Head', took to Twitter and said: "BRIGHTON! It’s happening! Can’t wait to celebrate #Pride with you all on August 3rd!"